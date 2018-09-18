The Chandler Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to the department, Fire Captain Mark Boulanger passed away late Sunday night after a battle with lung cancer.
Boulanger served the department and the Chandler community for 25 years.
Many of Boulanger's colleagues also called him by his nickname "Bo."
"Bo was involved in many aspects of Chandler Fire’s core mission. He was always a quiet, confident and strong leader who took pride in being extremely competent in each role he performed," the department said in a statement.
Chandler fire officials added that Boulanger mentored new firefighters and paramedics as he "represented the highest level of what a firefighter should be."
"Bo spent the majority of his career working at our busiest fire stations - a testament of his dedication to the community in which he worked," Chandler fire said on their Facebook page.
"He was passionate about his family and work and was quick to share his contagious smile and laugh when he talked about either."
Last month, Boulanger was recognized as the 2018 Chandler Firefighter of the Year.
Boulanger's family and fellow firefighters were at his side in a hospital at the time of his passing.
Boulanger is survived by his wife and son.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app
.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.