CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Calling all shoppers and food lovers! Chandler Fashion Center launches new stores and eateries this fall.
The mall looks forward to including two new women apparel stores along with four tasteful food options.
Retail shops like EVEREVE and Aerie join the shopping center just in time for fall fashion. Despite Pinkberry and Häagen-Dazs missing the summer blaze, their frozen desserts will be available soon.
Adding on to the sweets list is DoughLicious Desserts an edible cookie dough shop.
Finally, to top off the food directory, the mall incorporated the Potato Corner, a kiosk known for flavored french fries.