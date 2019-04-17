CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Chandler family is left recovering and in mourning after a deadly crash on Interstate 10 near 99th Avenue.
Saturday evening, the Sullivans were supposed to go to the baseball game of their youngest son, Kyle. His older brother, Jayden, and little sister, Sydney, would be on the sidelines with their mom and dad.
But Stacey Sullivan, her children and their cousin, Izabella Falker, never made it to the game. And Stacey never made it home.
“One of the troopers called me back and told me that I needed to go to the hospital, and that it was very bad,” said Kevin Sullivan, Stacey’s husband.
A jackknifed big rig had crashed into the Sullivan family's car on the I-10, as well as several others.
[RELATED: I-10 reopens after crash involving 3 cars, semi truck]
Doctors said Stacey wouldn't recover from her injuries, so her family had to say goodbye.
“I loved her and, I don’t know, it should’ve been me and not her… I’m not equipped for this,” Kevin said. “She made people better, and she did make me better. And my friends used to joke she was out of my league and she was.”
After the crash, Kevin knew he had to stay strong for his children and, at the time, didn't know how hurt they were.
“I knew they were alive,” he said.
Kevin rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where Kyle and Izabella needed emergency surgery for broken femurs and other injuries.
Izabella is still in the Intensive Care Unit.
As soon as the children were physically able to be together, hospital workers helped Kevin tell them about their mom.
“We just talked that… that she went to heaven. So, yeah. Sorry… It’s not something you talk about at this age, right?” Kevin said with tears in his eyes.
Still, Kevin said there were guardian angels at the crash scene that day.
The firefighters who tried to save Stacey and rescued the children went back to the hospital the next day to see them; Kevin never expected that and is thankful that they did.
“I know, based on everything, I heard they tried like hell with my wife. So, I just appreciate everything that they did and, yeah, I mean you can look at things a lot of different ways and the fact that my three kids and my niece are going to be OK, eventually… it’s because of them,” Kevin said.
Jayden and Sydney are now out of the hospital. But with huge medical expenses for the children and funeral expenses for Stacey, the Sullivan family could use your help.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking either one of the verified GoFundMe links for the Sullivans and for Izabella Falkner.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
