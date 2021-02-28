[WATCH 3TV NEWS LIVE HERE]
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken mom needs your help. Police say someone shot her 13-year-old boy at a Chandler park last week.
"He really is so amazing, and so kind and loving," Yolanda Ford-Watson described her 13-year-old son, Everett. "This could not have happened to anyone less deserving."
Watson fought back tears, thinking about the moment she came so close to losing her boy. "We were thinking our child was going to die, and then we thought ok, he's going to lose his leg," said Yolanda. "Now, we're worried about, still, there's gonna be some type of loss. He's going to be disabled."
On Sunday, February 21, Corban Ford and his three younger brothers went to San Tan Park to play basketball, when three guys came up to them. "We looked, and that's when we saw they had guns, and we all just took off," said Corban.
Chandler police said new video from the shooting shows the three suspects, possibly teenagers. Police said the suspects shot at the four brothers, hitting 13-year-old Everett, and running off.
Police arrived at the park minutes later, and so did the boy's parents.
"When he was lying in the pool of blood, I wish it was me and not him because he's innocent," said the 13-year-old's dad, Everett Watson Sr.
On Sunday, neighbors held an event at San Tan Park to support the family. In an emotional reunion, Everett's parents met the officers who helped save their son's life. "You can't ask for anything more than what they've done," said Corban.
"Everyone performed beyond the level I ever could have hoped for," said Yolanda.
As for Everett, his family prays he'll recover. "He's such a fighter," said Yolanda. "He's so positive, and he cares about everyone. He's trying really hard to stay positive, and I just ask people to pray for our family. Pray for our son Everett because this is not something you want for your kids."
Police said the shooting was random. They're still looking for the suspects.
A neighbor set up this GoFundMe page.