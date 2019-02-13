Chandler dad accused of sex crimes with daughter's teen babysitter

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police say they have arrested a man for multiple alleged sex offenses against his daughter's teenage babysitter.
On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, 41-year-old Joseph Peter Sisemore was arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Sisemore is alleged to have performed sex acts with a 15-year-old girl, whom he hired to babysit his 10-year-old daughter.
Investigators believe Sisemore's first sex act with the child took place in Nov. of 2018.
And police estimate Sisemore has had more than 20 sexual encounters with the girl since.
Detectives believe all of the sexual encounters occurred in Sisemore's Chandler residence.
Sisemore was arrested walking out of a local drug store after reportedly purchasing the "morning after pill" for the victim.
Sisemore was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on eleven counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
