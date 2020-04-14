CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler woman recently purchased a table, and much to her surprise, she discovered something special hidden underneath.
It started as a simple mission to redecorate. Now the search is on to find this treasure's rightful owner.
“I was looking on Facebook Marketplace for a new piece of furniture for her room,” said April Branger. That’s where she found and purchased a small end table. “My husband was unloading it and realized something was taped to the bottom of the furniture.”
Taped to the bottom of the table was a beautiful vintage wedding ring from 1932. “I thought it was fake at first like maybe a little kid taped it underneath, but once we saw the engraving, we knew it was something special,” said Mike Branger.
“The inscription says EL to LL 10-16-32,” said April.
So now, this family is on a new mission to reunite this ring with its rightful owner. “I know if someone found my grandma's ring, I would really want it back,” said April.
The Branger family has reached out to the woman who refinished and sold them the table, hopeful she will recall where she first picked it up, but so far, no luck. So the search goes on for EL and LL.
“I really hope they can have it and continue to give it to others in their family,” said April.