CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler company is making prom dreams come true for thousands of high school girls by providing free prom dresses.
The Cinderella Affair is an all-volunteer project whose aim is to make prom affordable for all high school junior and seniors in Arizona, as well as make it an event in their lives they'll always remember!
The program was founded in 2002 to assist girls by collecting and distributing new and gently-used formal wear.
Around 300 girls are served each "boutique day."
[VIDEO: Cinderella Affair provides free prom dresses]
"They see all these chandeliers and the glitter, and it's just like, wow."
The "Fairy Godmothers" who are on hand to give our dresses try to make it a magical experience for the girls.
"We do a dress drive every February so the community members have been amazing,"said "Fairy Godmother" Traci Estenson with Cinderella Affair.
Many girls say it's more than they ever expected.
"I was expecting, like, a couple racks of dresses and then you just try one on and take it home, but is wasn’t. It's like amazing here!" said high school junior Madeline Melser.
"Without this I probably wouldn’t be able to go to prom my last year so I'm really thankful," said senior
Kelsey Stauffer.
There is one more day to come pick out dresses: Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m
TO GET A DRESS:
-Valid student ID required
-Juniors and seniors only
-Tickets requires for entry. Tickets will be passed out to those in line on boutique days.
(There is the possibility of long wait times, so be prepared.)
TO DONATE:
You can donate dresses anytime at:
The Cinderella Castle
411 N. McKemy Avenue Chandler, 85226
There is a large pink drop-box out front available 24/7. Please drop the prom attire there.
