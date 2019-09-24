CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Kyrene School District confirmed Tuesday that a middle school student died after a tragic accident in Chandler.
Details on what exactly happened are limited, but other parents and students in the community said it’s linked to an internet challenge.
[WATCH: Parents react to tragic death of eighth-grader in Chandler]
Police confirmed the student was 13 years old, and while investigators are working to figure out how exactly this happened, the school district said this was not a suicide.
“Today was very somber and mellow,” said Aprende Middle School teacher David Holdcraft.
“I was, um, actually... it devastated me to be quite truthful,” said a mother who asked that we don’t identify her.
The district sent out a letter to parents and students Tuesday morning confirming an eighth-grade student died from a tragic accident.
Officials have not confirmed who that teen is for privacy.
“Did you know this student?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I did. I’ve had him the last couple of years,” said Holdcraft.
Holdcraft said he taught the 13-year-old for both sixth and seventh grade.
“He was a great kid. He was kind of quiet, but he was a good kid for me,” he said.
But parents and students told Arizona’s Family his death is linked back to social media.
“It being some kind of challenge, you know, like some of the other ones you do that are supposed to be fun or whatever. But it just turned wrong,” said the mom of two girls, one who was a classmate of the teen.
She said this is something parents need to be aware of, as dangerous challenges are all over the internet.
“Be wary of things like that because it could happen. Unfortunately, it happened to him, and it’s sad,” she said.
“Love your kids, be involved, make sure you’re aware of what they’re doing online because that’s very important,” said Holdcraft.
And for him, losing a student only stung even more as a parent himself.
“My son was out hanging out with his friends, and I shot him a quick text and said ‘Come here for a minute’ and gave him a hug and broke down for a little bit and hugged him tight and didn’t let him go,” Holdcraft said.
The Kyrene district said they’ve had crisis prevention counselors and officials on Aprende’s campus to help any students cope with this kind of loss.
Chandler police said they are waiting on the Medical Examiner to confirm an official cause of death.