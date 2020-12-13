CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a drive-by surprise birthday party for a member of the greatest generation on Sunday afternoon in Chandler. Jack Holder's neighbors gave him a celebration fit for a true hero the day he turned 99.

A line of cars, decked out golf carts, and even Chandler firefighters and police officers drove by to wish Jack well as he sat on a throne in his driveway.

It was organized by neighbor Nancy Degg. "He was special even before I knew he was a Pearl Harbor survivor, so it's even more special to live across the street from him," she said.

This week Arizona's Family profiled Holder on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

"Incidentally, the first bombs that fell in Pearl Harbor fell about 100 yards from me," he said on Sunday.

Chandler Pearl Harbor survivor calls for unity, urges people to mask up "If you believe in this country, which is the greatest country in the world, you can always find something to do," said Holder, "wearing a mask."

Holder served in the U.S. Navy on that December day 79 years ago. He remembers taking cover in a ditch as a Japanese fighter pilot spotted him and started shooting. Holder also fought in the Battle of Midway.

The birthday celebration was a huge surprise to Holder. "It's an honor to me. I didn't expect any of this. I'm not sure that I deserve it, but it's certainly a welcome sight," he said.

Holder also got a chance to fly in a Stearman plane from the era, which friends say was his big birthday wish.