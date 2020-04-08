CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler CEO gave out bonuses to his employees, encouraging them to spend the money at local businesses amid coronavirus closures.
The CEO at AvAir, Tyler Botthof, has given each of his employees $500 to spend at small and local businesses in the community. He calls the money the "AvAir stimulus check." AvAir is a company that supplies emergency parts for aircrafts.
"We really value our community and we really wanted everyone to be positive, to not let this get them down too much," Botthof said. "Everybody was really excited, I think most of the news you hear is really negative so it was nice to add some positivity to all these people's day."
Botthof's employees have all transitioned to working from home to stop the spread of COVID-19. The employees all stay connected and even do workouts together virtually with a trainer.
AvAir is currently hiring at its Arizona headquarters and its facility in Dublin, Ireland. They are looking for people to work in the warehouse, sales and administration departments."
For more information on jobs at AvAir go to their website.