CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Chandler drugmaker Insys Therapeutics has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The move comes about a week after the company agreed to pay millions of dollars in fines after claims that executives bribed doctors to prescribe their powerful opioid spray.
Last month, the company's CEO was found guilty of racketeering charges.
In Apri, Insys agreed to pay the state $9.5 million in fines.
It's now not clear how much if any of those fines will be paid.
