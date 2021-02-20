CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leighton Accardo, who passed away from cancer in November, has left a lasting impact on the community. On Thursday, players kept her memory alive during the Leighton Accardo Memorial Tournament in Chandler.
"As a parent who lost a child, our fear is that our child will be forgotten," said Carly Accardo.
The Peaches represented their former teammate on the field while playing against a team of boys. Carly Accardo created the team because of Leighton's love for baseball. Three months after her passing, her legacy still lives on, both on and off the field.
"We do it in Leighton's name and honor, Leighton's legacy," said Carly Accardo. "I want this tournament to be around for a long time so that kids ten years down the road, who didn't even know Leighton, will know who she was."
The tournament will benefit Lighthouse for Hope, an organization that helps support families fighting pediatric cancer.