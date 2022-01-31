CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler auto shop is teaming up with the police department to prevent catalytic converters thefts. The thefts of the vehicle part have been rising across the Valley.

Brittney Spencer, the co-owner of Spencer Auto Repair, keeps hearing from her customers about how many have had theirs stolen. "It's really upsetting because I know how hard people work for their money," said Spencer, who estimates the costs of repair in the thousands.

Spencer started researching to see what other auto repair shops have been doing to combat criminals targeting catalytic converters. She said she's seen other shops spray painting them as a deterrent.

"Maybe the thief gets under the vehicle and sees it and says 'ugh maybe I don't want to mess with this.' this is sticking out like a sore thumb...and also maybe its harder to recycle and resell these," said Spencer.

Now, her auto shop is partnering with the Chandler Police Department to give paint jobs on converters for free for Chandler residents; they're doing 100 of them. For more information, click here.

"I thought it was brilliant," said Chandler Police Detective Eva Zermeno, who is partnering with Spencer Auto Repair. She said these types of thefts are increasing, and neighboring city Mesa saw a 370% increase in 2021 compared to 2020. "We've gotten so many calls for service with this, and it's impacted so many families," said Zermeno. Spencer hopes the paint can put the brakes on the crime.

"The recyclers are going to see this spray paint and say, 'what's going on this spray paint, where did you get this?" said Spencer.