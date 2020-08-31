PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People all over the world are still coming to terms with the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old kept his 4-year battle with colon cancer private, but now it’s sparking awareness everywhere.

Forever cemented in our hearts as Marvel’s "Black Panther," Boseman is being hailed a real-life hero too -- one who made film after film in between surgeries and chemotherapy. Now, there’s talk on just about every social media platform about colon cancer screenings.

Jennifer Ruddle was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2017 at age 41. When she first heard of Boseman’s death, she thought it was a hoax, until she found the news articles for herself. He was just 4 months younger than Ruddle.

Mrs. Arizona 2020 changes stigma of colon cancer after being diagnosed Colon cancer kills more people than breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers. Yet, it's the least talked about. Colo-rectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the United States. As Sean McLaughlin reports, the stigma attached to this deadly disease is something a woman wearing a crown is now trying to change.

“I was thinking that this easily could have been me,” she said as she discussed the feeling of survivor’s guilt, even though the famous actor wasn’t anyone she knew personally.

“I think a lot of young people are misdiagnosed or don’t get diagnosed because doctors keep saying, ‘Oh you’re too young to worry about that.’ And we’re not,” she said.

Just this year, Ruddle was named United States of America’s Mrs. Arizona. Colon cancer awareness is a major part of her platform. She’s also on the ‘Never Too Young’ board of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which released this statement regarding Boseman’s death:

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance mourns with Chadwick Boseman’s fans, friends, and family over the loss of this bright star to colon cancer. Somberly, we share that young-onset colorectal cancer is on the rise and cuts short thousands of lives every year. Colorectal cancer awareness is hampered by an intense stigma, particularly in the Black community. Cancer is a personal battle, and we respect Boseman’s choice to shield the public from his diagnosis. The Alliance, however, encourages open conversations about this disease. Even superheroes can develop colorectal cancer.

They, along with doctors, urge most people to get a colonoscopy at age 50, or earlier if you have a history of the disease or are black. From 2012 to 2016, colorectal cancer rates in black people were 20% higher than in white people. Black people are encouraged to get colonoscopies at age 45.

“We have a lot of people that don’t want to do a colonoscopy,” Arizona Digestive Health gastroenterologist Dr. Nilay Kavathia said. “They find it gross, or they don’t want to do the bowel prep the day before where you clean out your colon before the procedure, but we know that getting people in on the correct time frame -- we’ve known this for years. We know that we can prevent 90% of colon cancer that way. It’s the only major cancer that’s preventable.”

Kavathia says there may not always be symptoms, but a screening can look for precancerous polyps. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of colorectal cancer can include:

• A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation or a change in the consistency of your stool

• Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

• Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas or pain

• A feeling that your bowel doesn't empty completely

• Weakness or fatigue

• Unexplained weight loss

Many people with colon cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages of the disease. Kavathia says it’s important not to wait for symptoms to appear, especially if you have colorectal cancer in your family history. If you do, doctors say you should get a colonoscopy when you’re 10 years younger than the earliest diagnosis in your family tree.

Karen Morande had symptoms, but her physician thought it was just reflux. Eventually, she couldn’t keep food down at all, and she had trouble going to the bathroom. Eventually, a colonoscopy found a 4-inch tumor blocking 99% of her colon.

“If I would have known 2 or 3 years ago, maybe I could have stopped it, and maybe didn’t have to go through chemo,” she said.

Ruddle knows it’s not anyone’s favorite conversation to have, but she says it’s best not to let an uncomfortable topic keep you from avoiding one of the more aggressive cancers.

“We’re embarrassed to talk to our friends or even to our doctors,” she said. “And I think you really have to be your own health advocate.”