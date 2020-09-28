Following his death in August, numerous tributes to Chadwick Boseman highlighted the late actor's generosity. His co-star in one of his final films added to that legacy on Monday.
In an interview with Empire, actress Sienna Miller said that Boseman took a pay cut on "21 Bridges" in order to boost her salary.
Miller said that Boseman had been eager to get her to sign on to the film, but felt the timing was “inconvenient" as her daughter was beginning school.
“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” said Miller.
But Boseman, a co-producer on the film, made it happen.
"Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for," Miller said. "He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”
The disparity in pay between male and female actors in Hollywood has long been an issue, but one that Boseman tried to fix.
“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen,” said Miller. “He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."
Boseman died in August at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.