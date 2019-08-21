PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The CEO of the parent company of Arizona's largest electric company will be retiring.
Don Brandt will step down from his roles as Pinnacle West chairman, president and CEO on Nov. 15, according to a statement from the company released on Wednesday.
Pinnacle West runs Arizona Public Service, or APS.
[RELATED: Hearing for APS leader in wake of customers' deaths delayed until September]
Brandt is scheduled to testify on Sept. 4 in front of the Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities, about three customers who died in the heat after their power was cut off.
He was originally supposed to speak in front of the committee earlier this month, but it was delayed.
[RELATED: Commission threaten APS executive with subpoena]
The Commission started raising questions after hearing about the September 2018 death of 72-year-old Stephanie Pullman, who died after APS cut her power due to delinquent payments.
[RELATED: APS: Delinquent customers to stay connected after woman's heat-related death]
APS told the regulation committee in July that it settled two lawsuits in connection to two more customers who died after their electricity was shut off because they didn't pay their bills. Those incidents happened in July 2018 and in 2011.
[WATCH: Woman speaks about her mother who died after APS cut power to Sun City West home]
Earlier this summer, the Arizona Corporation Commission banned all disconnections by regulated utilities between June 1 and Oct. 15.
For the future of Pinnacle West, the company said current APS president Jeff Guldner will succeed Brandt. He will continue to serve as president of APS, the company said.
Guldner was promoted to President of APS in 2018
Brandt has been with the company for 16 years.
#Breaking: Don Brandt, the CEO of Pinnacle West (the parent company of APS), will retire in November amid controversy over people dying after their power was cut off during the hot summer months. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jsak3DcVfc— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) August 21, 2019