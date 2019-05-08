PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A home on Central Avenue near Glendale is up for sale, and there is a permit request for demolition, but neighbors and the surrounding community are trying to save the house before it's too late.
The home is located at 7019 N. Central Avenue and listed for $1.8 million. It is about 2,100 square feet and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
The year the home was built is unclear. Most claim 1918. Others say 1926.
"That home was built shortly after statehood, so for people like us -- like me -- they were born and raised here, that reminds us of what Phoenix history is," said Anne Ender, the president of the North Central Phoenix Homeowner's Association (NCPHA).
[WATCH: Neighbors fight to save historic home in central Phoenix]
NCPHA is trying to save the home by getting it deemed as "historic." Because it is considered eligible, there is a 30-day hold on the demolition permit. The demolition permit posted on April 26.
The Realtor, Karl Tunberg, says the demolition permit was posted just in case the future owner chooses to demolish the home, that way there is no red tape for them to jump through.
Tunberg explained over the phone that there are at least five potential buyers, at least two of them are developers, and the other two are individual owners looking to renovate the home.
NCPHA worry if the home is demolished, the land will be subdivided and multiple homes will be built.
"What the critical issue is, if you tear that house down and put two other homes, however, you fit it on that lot, you will ruin the character of this neighborhood and mostly Central Avenue," Ender said.
Neighbors on either side of the house have differing opinions. Some feel that knocking the William F. McElroy house down and rebuilding would increase their property values. Others feel it would have the opposite effect.
"I'd be really disappointed if they put multiple homes on that site," said David Horowitz who lives next door. "It certainly would potentially make the property more valuable to a developer, but it would diminish the value of the property overall in my view, and it would certainly diminish the values of nearby properties."
Horowitz says he doesn't want the neighborhood to lose its classic character.
"The house isn't in its finest condition, so I think it's appropriate for someone to come fix it up and maybe even add onto it and modernize it," Horowitz explained. "I would just hate to see this beautiful estate with a horseshoe-shaped driveway and almost 100 trees and beautiful potential, go the way of, knock it all down and make a subdivision."
Another neighbor thinks it's time for a change.
"I think it would bring the property value up if they were to demo it. It's a beautiful home, but unfortunately, when it comes to cash, I think cash-ola always wins out at the end," Fernando Gonzalez said. "I think history is going to lose out on this one, unfortunately."
The current homeowner could not be reached for a comment.
There will be a meeting on May 20 where the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission will discuss if the home can be deemed historic or not. The owner will have the chance to appeal the decision, arguing whether or not the property is historically significant or claiming financial hardship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.