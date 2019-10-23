PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Centennial High School marching band gave a special performance to one of their trumpet players who has been battling leukemia since September.
"They expressed, a lot of times, desire to do more for Jude, to include Jude, and we think sometimes our family is good medicine," said band director Kate Menasco.
[VIDEO: Surprise for Peoria teen battling leukemia]
Jude Taetle has spent the last 38 days in the hospital undergoing his first round of chemotherapy. He is home for the next two weeks taking a break before the second round.
"This is really gonna cheer him up and get him through the next week until we have to go back," said Monique Taetle, his mother.
Taetle sat in a chair in his front yard wearing a face mask as his friends played several songs for him.
"Oh he loves the band. He just, he loves everybody and everybody that's come to visit him has just cheered him up," his mom said.
"Everyone that has come to visit him has just cheered him up, given him smiles, given him something to look forward to and I could tell he was excited this morning because he got up early."
Many of the band members wore orange shirts with "#JudeStrong" on the front. They also carry a monkey around with them to every performance, known as "Jude Monkey." They say it holds his place while he gets his treatment.
"Some days have been tough," Menasco said. "I think a lot of emotions go into this. We miss him. Some days we feel guilty that he's not able to be with us, we're doing all this fun stuff and he can't come with us."
The volleyball team also surprised the family with a $1,400 check to go towards his medical expenses.
"It's really emotional, just to see this kind of love and support in our community," Monique said. "One thing I know is that we're not fighting this alone."