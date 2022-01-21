PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Public court documents reveal new details about the death of a Phoenix mother whose body was found in the desert more than two hours away from Phoenix.

Police cellphone records and a witness led them to Irene Luevano in a remote desert in Western Arizona. That witness allegedly saw Luevano with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara.

According to police, Lara's cellphone put him on the road to Quartzsite, west of Phoenix. Detectives discovered the remains of Luevano, 37, about a mile north of Interstate 10, approximately 30 miles south of Salome, and about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County. Court paperwork says the witness was with them as they drove into the desert, where Lara said he was going to kill her.

Investigators believe Luevano tried to run away, but Lara grabbed her and put her back in the car. Court paperwork reveals that while in the desert, Luevano tried to stab him with the knife, and that's when Lara killed her.

Luevano was last seen on Sunday with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, at a Phoenix bar. Luevano's family says she had called them in the early morning, telling them she had been stabbed in the neck by Lara, who was later found at the hospital with stab wounds himself. Documents revealed that Lara later admitted to stabbing her in the neck while they were driving in Phoenix.

The witness said they saw Lara stab her multiple times before driving her to the desert. On Thursday, that's where the witness took investigators for them to recover the body. It's not if that witness will face any charges in connection with Luevano's murder.

Court paperwork also revealed that there was blood in Luevano's car when police found it in a parking lot of an Avondale restaurant on Tuesday. The vehicle also had damage on the front driver's side.

Lara is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He faces charges for first-degree murder, abandonment, concealment of a body, aggravated assault, and kidnapping. He had been arrested earlier this week on forgery charges unrelated to her murder.