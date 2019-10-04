PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Calling all taco-lovers! Today, October 4, is National Taco Day, and restaurants all over the Valley are celebrating with deals and discounts.
According to the holiday's website, Americans ate 4.5 billion tacos last year. So, taco joints are encouraging people not to resist the crunchy, taco goodness today, and eat as many as they want.
Here are the top places to get a good taco deal today:
1. Taco Bell:
The taco restaurant chain has a special called “National Taco Day gift set” where people can get four tacos for $5. In the gift, taco lovers can get two crunchy tacos and two nacho cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Taco Bell is also giving away a free bean burrito with mobile orders through October 17.
This taco chain is having “endless tacos all day long” for $9.99. People can also upgrade for $2 to get Southwest Chicken or Brisket Tacos.
3. Baja Fresh:
Customers can get a buy one, get one free offer from Baja Fresh. All people have to do is visit Baja Fresh’s Facebook or Instagram and present the barcode at the restaurant to get the offer. For more information and the barcode, visit www.facebook.com/bajafresh/.
4. Del Taco:
This taco hub has two offers available with their Del app. Customers can get a free Del Taco with any app purchase. And people can get the plant-based Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado for free with any app purchase. Download the app here.
5. Rubio’s Coastal Grill:
Here, customers can enjoy any taco for free with any beverage purchase. Go online to rubios.com and present the coupon to get the offer.