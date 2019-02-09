(3TV/CBS5) -- Any way you slice it, it's a delicious excuse to celebrate a "holiday." Today is National Pizza Day!
Whether it's carry out, dine-in, or delivery, it's up to you.
For centuries, pizza was primarily a dish enjoyed in Italy. In the early 20th century, the first American-style pizza shops popped up in New York and New Jersey, selling what was called “tomato pies.”
But pizza truly became part of American culture after World War II, as U.S. soldiers stationed in Italy developed quite the taste for it.
So just how popular is pizza?
According to the National Association of Pizza Operators, about three billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year. And the American pizza community says there are 34 million different ways to order a pie depending on size, cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings.
What's your go-to pie?
Some deals are available for this special day. (Check with your local restaurant to confirm details and restrictions.)
Chuck E. Cheese's is offering a free XL upgrade on any large pizza purchase all this week, ending on National Pizza Day. Just enter code 4860 at the register.
Little Caesar’s: Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza for $9 or simply the Pretzel Crust Pizza for $6. Order between 4 and 8 p.m. to get the deal.
Papa John’s: Use the code CARRYOUT6 to get a medium one-topping pizza for $6, a deal now extended until March 3. On carryout only. All specialty pizzas are $12 for a limited time
Domino’s: Enter a contest to win up to $500 of pizza.
Papa Murphy’s: Sign up to receive offers by text or email and get 25% off when you order $20 or more of food online.
Pizza Hut: Any Large Pizza Hut pizza for $10.99. Use the promo code "THANKYOU" when at the checkout—but the deal is only valid for carry out. The deal last until February 17.
Hungry Howie's: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to take advantage.
Blaze Pizza offers two pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online.
Every day is a great day for pizza but why not make it official? #nationalpizzaday pic.twitter.com/QxNIAAmC28— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 9, 2019
