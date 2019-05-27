MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some sort of ceiling structure collapsed in a Mesa bowling alley on Monday and slightly injured one, the Mesa Fire-Medical Department confirmed.
The collapse happened at AMF Mesa Lanes in the area of Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue.
Fire crews on the scene said a decorative ceiling drop down collapsed and made contact with an employee of the bowling alley. The employee's minor injuries were examined at the scene. They were not taken to the hospital.
Crews are still on the scene, and more information will come when available.
