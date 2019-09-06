PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Center for Disease Control released new numbers Friday of severe lung disease linked to vaping and e-cigarettes, calling it a nationwide outbreak.
Now, the Arizona Health Department is sending out an alert.
The CDC said there are now 450 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease linked to e-cigarette use in 33 states, and so far five deaths.
The release said the patients reported using e-cigs, many that also contained THC.
So far, there are no cases reported in Arizona, but behavioral advocates say that won't last for long.
Friday, ADHS sent out an alert to health care providers and poison control to identify if there are any cases here in Arizona.
Stephanie Siete, who's worked over a decade educating youth on this topic through Community Bridges, said people aren't thinking about how terrifying these numbers are in the bigger picture.
“It’s prevalent, its marketed toward our youth, we’ve got kids as young as 9 and 10 years old doing it,” she said. “Vaping’s causing problems and killing people in a few years, so we’re talking short term deadly effects. And a lot of people, when it came to smoking, were worried about long term effects that took decades, this has only taken a few years with teenagers and young adults in their 20s unable to breathe.”
Symptoms of the disease can include shortness of breath, chest, pain, fatigue, and fever.
The health department is warning parents there is no safe level of nicotine for kids of any age.