FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been taken into custody for the alleged murder of a New Mexico woman who went missing and was found dead in northern Arizona.
In January, Sasha Krause was reported missing from the Mennonite Community in Farmington, New Mexico. Krause was last seen picking up items from a church on Jan. 18. She was found dead in Coconino County, Arizona, nearly a month later.
Multiple state and federal agencies worked together on the investigation for months. On April 21, detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico served a search warrant at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale and arrested 21-year-old Airman Mark Gooch in connection to the homicide.
During their investigation, investigators learned that during the time Krause was missing, Gooch had traveled from the base, where he lives, to Farmington, New Mexico. More evidence gathered placed Gooch near Sunset Crater in Coconino County, where Krause's body was eventually found, CCSO said.
A spokesperson for Luke Air Force Base said while they are aware of Gooch's arrest, they are unable to comment due to the ongoing criminal investigation.