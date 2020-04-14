FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Sunday night in Flagstaff after police say he stole a dump truck and barricaded himself inside.
Deputies with Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) learned that 27-year-old Tyler Littlefield had stolen the dump truck from a landscape company in Flagstaff and drove it to Grey Mountain, where they say he stole items from a convenience store.
CCSO said Littlefield then drove the dump truck back to Flagstaff and was seen driving erratically, going through front yards and driveways and causing damage to property. That's when deputies were called to a neighborhood near Townsend-Winona Road and Highway 89 for reports of a dump truck stuck in the mud.
When they arrived, deputies found the dump truck stuck with Littlefield barricaded inside. Deputies said Littlefield refused leave the truck. After about an hour, he got out of the truck and was taken into custody.
Littlefield was arrested and booked on multiple charges including theft, criminal damage and resisting arrest.