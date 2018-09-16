An ATV crash has left four people dead and started a wildfire north of Payson, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.
Crews were called out to a wildfire starting on Saturday just before 4:30 p.m.
Deputies said the fire started after an ATV possibly fell up to 400 feet and crashed off of Forest Road 300 in the Blue Ridge area.
Earlier that day, a group had been riding ATVs in that area and the four people were reported missing.
The wildfire, which has been called the September Fire, is in rugged terrain and has grown to 10 acres, CCSO said.
Because of the flames, investigators haven't been able to go to the ATV crash scene or identify the victims. Also, flying is restricted to only aircraft that are helping battle the flames.
