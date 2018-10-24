Click here to jump straight to the map.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – While dreams of winning a stunning $1.6 billion jackpot are over – for now – you can still become a multimillionaire tonight.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $620 million. That’s no $1.6 billion, but it is a tidy chunk of change. The cash value of about $354.3 million is nothing to sneeze at either.
Go forth and buy tickets. Sales end at 6:59 p.m. and the drawing is at 8 p.m.
May the odds be ever in your favor.
To help you out with that, we’ve put together a map of the 20 luckiest places to buy a Powerball ticket in Arizona. Just click a dollar sign to get the store name and address, when the winning ticket was sold and how much it was worth.
While you’re at it, check any Powerball tickets that might be hiding in your junk drawer. A couple of those winners have not been cashed in yet.
By the way, there is an Arizona winner from last night's epic Mega Millions drawing. A ticket worth a cool $1 million was sold in Chandler.
In addition to that $1 million ticket in Chandler, seven tickets were $10,000 were sold in Flagstaff, Kingman, Littlefield, Fredonia, Yuma, Tempe, and Phoenix.
The Arizona Lottery said a total of 330,752 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold.
That record Mega Millions jackpot did well for Arizona as a whole.
"[T]he Arizona Lottery is already seeing huge returns on the enormous ticket sales generated by this unprecedented top prize," said an Arizona Lottery spokeswoman.
“This is great news for all of Arizona as we are all winners with the Lottery,” Executive Director Gregg Edgar said, “Money raised, through Lottery ticket sales, goes to fund 18 beneficiaries that provide important programs for the people of Arizona. These include the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, who speak for abused and neglected children in court, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Heritage Fund, preserving and protecting our state’s unique wildlife for future generations.”
List of stores on the "lucky" map (* means ticketed has not been cashed in at the time of posting)
$1 Million
Valero In The Zone X, 1163 W. Broadway Road, Mesa
Circle K 1739, 7440 S. 7th Ave., Phoenix
Quiktrip 1490, 2345 E. Irvington Road, Tucson
$150,000
Arco Am/Pm, 786 W. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
$100,000
* Quiktrip 0445, 2775 S 51st Ave., Phoenix
Walmart 5725 Nhm, 831 E. Ft Lowell Road, Tucson
$50,000
Quiktrip 0486, 726 S. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Quiktrip 0468, 11309 NW Grand Ave., Youngtown
* Food Mart/Chevron, 4352 E. Mcdowell Road, Phoenix
Circle K 3445, 2990 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
* Safeway 2651, 340 E. Mcdowell Road, Phoenix
* Quiktrip 0445, 2775 S. 51st Ave., Phoenix
Wintersburg General Store, 2614 S. Wintersburg Road, Tonopah
Bashas 172, 99 S. Higley Road, Gilbert
Scenic General Store, 2960 Scenic Blvd., Littlefield
Frys Food Store 078, 39508 N. Daisy Mtn. Dr., Anthem
Frys Food Store 015, 3751 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert
* Sunrise Market, 4349 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix
Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub, 2201 Hualapai Mtn. Road, Kingman
Bashas 002, 339 E. Brown Road, Mesa
