PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cave Creek wife who tried to kill her husband with antifreeze learned her punishment on Friday. Connie Eskelson was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
The 68-year-old was convicted of attempted first-degree murder back in August. Her husband was found unconscious at their home in August 2017. He was taken to the hospital, and tests revealed a potentially lethal dose of ethylene glycol -- an active ingredient in antifreeze -- in his system.
Detectives said Eskelson put ethylene glycol in her husband's drinks every day until he became sick.
She was arrested in March 2018, and her husband survived.