CAVE CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - The high country is not the only area of Arizona that saw snow. Cave Creek got 1.5 inches of the white stuff.
Friday morning, people woke up to cactuses covered with a light dusting of snow.
The snow stuck around for a few hours, but most of it was gone from the lower elevations by the afternoon.
Even though the snow quickly came and went, business owners like Donna CeCe said the aftermath of the storm is affecting her guided horseback trail-riding business. She hasn't been able to open Spur Cross Stables all week because of the weather and safety concerns. She had about 50 people booked per day.
"It's absolutely beautiful, but of course we cannot operate trail rides during this kind of weather," said CeCe. "The trails are slippery. The mud gets slippery and if a horse slips with a rider on their back, it can not only injure one of our horses, but of course, the rider as well."
CeCe sait she's had to cancel or refund horseback trail rides because she's never seen the weather "this extreme."
"We have a lot of people from Canada, some people from Germany, England, and, of course, all over the country. People come here to get away from the snow," she said.
