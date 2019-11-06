CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Cave Creek man with a history of domestic violence and violating court orders is facing a felony stalking charge after allegedly putting two GPS tracking devices on his ex-girlfriend’s car and having her followed when she moved out of state.
Although police arrested Christopher Kyle Potter, 49, on Oct. 30, 2019, the allegations go back a year. According to court documents, the victim ended a two-year relationship with Potter in 2017. She described him to the police as “jealous and controlling” and said he “continuously attempted to contact [her] via text/calls/email” after she left him. She said he drove by her home after she moved. She then moved to New Mexico but said the harassment did not stop.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Potter’s ex-girlfriend told police that she “received a text message from [him] advising he had three men following her and attached a photo of [her]vehicle in the hotel parking lot.” She filed a report about the incident with the Albuquerque Police Department.
When the victim moved back to Arizona, she said Potter started driving by her home again, even though it was in a gated community that requires a key card to get in.
Court documents explain how a mechanic found a GPS device on the victim’s car in May 2018. A second device was found by another mechanic a month later. Police determined that both were registered to Potter using his home address and a Yahoo email. Police said a third tracking device was registered to Potter, but investigators never found it.
Police say Potter “solicited assistance in following the victim,” according to court documents. They say a witness told them they were “paid cash to follow the victim” and “instructed” to vandalism her car by slashing the tires, breaking the windows, and denting the doors.
“Witness advised defendant would love to shoot victim and leave her for dead if he felt he could get away with it,” the arresting officer wrote in court documents.
Police said the victim told them she was constantly afraid and got an order of protection against Potter.
Officers arrested Potter during a traffic stop but did not interview him after reading him his Miranda rights. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a charge of stalking against him on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.
Although Potter’s court documents note increasing frequency/intensity of domestic violence, no arrests or convictions are listed.
Stalking is a class 5 felony. The sentence for a first-time offender is a minimum sentence of nine months in prison. The presumptive sentence is 1.5 years and the maximum is two years.
MORE STORIES ABOUT ACCUSED STALKERS
PD: Laveen man accused of stalking asked Siri before putting tracker on ex-wife's car
PD: Accused stalker sent 159K texts to Paradise Valley man, threatened to 'make sushi' out of his kidneys