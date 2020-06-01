CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A feed store caught fire in Cave Creek early Monday morning, sparking evacuations at a nearby apartment complex. It's happening at the Black Mountain Feed and Tack on Cave Creek Road west of School House Road (north of the Cave Creek Museum).
The call went out at about 3:30 a.m. "When we arrived, we did find a fully involved structure, including the hay bales underneath the canopy out there," Shawn Gilleland of the Rural Metro Fire Department explained.
The store stocks hay, which is what's fueling the fire. Gilleland said spontaneous combustion can happen with hay bales and mulch piles. "It is common that we have stuff like this," he said. He also said that it's too early to know if that's what happened.
Rural Metro called in crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale to assist. Although firefighters have contained the fire to the store and its feedlot, Gilleland said they expected to be on the scene for several hours.
"A hay fire like this – stacked high like they are in this particular location – it'll be a quite a while until we can actually get in there and spread some of that out to get water deep down into that hay," he said.
Gilleland said the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office evacuated apartment complex adjacent to the feed store as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported. Information will be updated as it becomes available.