PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On San Juan Avenue in Phoenix between 39th Avenue and 41st Avenue, there is a single speed hump. If you're not sure, it's a hump. All you have to do is read the yellow caution sign which reads, 'Speed hump.'
Stanley Roberts received an email from 9-year-old Elijah in Phoenix who was upset because drivers are using his street as a shortcut.
Despite the speed hump being installed by the City which was paid for by a homeowner, it hasn't slowed down drivers one bit. In fact, Roberts, with the help of a radar gun, clocked a motorcyclist at 47 miles per hour in a posted 25 mph residential zone.
All Elijah what to be able to do is to be able to play outside his home without the fear of getting hit by a speeding motorist.
