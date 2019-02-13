PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When traffic lights fail, drivers are required by law to treat the intersection as a four-way stop. That has been the law for years. In fact, to get your driver's license, you must know that law.
Stanley Roberts stumbled upon a mega intersection in the City of Peoria. It's where Grand Avenue, Olive Avenue and 75th Avenue meet and all the lights were flashing red in all directions.
Roberts has a dash camera and recorded himself trying to navigate the intersection for the first time. He pulled over and decided to capture just how drivers were not following state law. He watched as groups of drivers rolled through the intersection with little regard for safety.
Stanley spoke to a business owner who claims to have seen multiple crashes, especially with the lights go out.
