PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No matter where you park, whether on public property or private property, the Phoenix Police Volunteer Placard Patrol can cite you.
Stanley Roberts rode around with Lee Christensen of the Phoenix Police Department's Volunteer Division as they look for altered or missing placards all around the Phoenix.
Tickets for not displaying a valid placard can cost as high as $296 if paid before the due date. However, if it is paid after the due date, tack on another $20.
