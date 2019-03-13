PHOENIX (CBS 5) - "Turn Around, Don't Drown" has been used for years in a hope to prevent drivers from trying to cross roadways covered in water.
Arizona drivers have taken cars stuck in water to a whole new level to the point that there is something called the "Stupid Motorist Law."
The Stupid Motorist Law reads: A driver of a vehicle who drives the vehicle on a public street or highway that is temporarily covered by a rise in water level, including groundwater or overflow of water, and that is barricaded because of flooding is liable for the expenses of any emergency response that is required to remove from the public street or highway the driver or any passenger in the vehicle that becomes inoperable on the public street or highway or the vehicle that becomes inoperable on the public street or highway, or both.
Stanley Roberts looks at one area where the road was barricaded with metal gates and another with simple road closed signs to see how drivers react. The simple road closed signs resulted in drivers still going around in an attempt to cross the water from the Salt River.
