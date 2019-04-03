PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Being a truck driver has its challenges. There are some roads in Phoenix trucks are permitted and some places where they are not. Usually, there is signage with commands for truck drivers to follow.

In Phoenix, there are truck routes where the road is designed for heavy loads and wide turns. Roads not set up for large trucks have signs which read "NO Thru Trucks." Those signs are often ignored by truck drivers.

Stanley Roberts rode with Det. Robert Corueil of the Phoenix Police Department's Traffic Bureau looking for truckers ignoring the signs prohibiting trucks.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

