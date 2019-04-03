PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Being a truck driver has its challenges. There are some roads in Phoenix trucks are permitted and some places where they are not. Usually, there is signage with commands for truck drivers to follow.
In Phoenix, there are truck routes where the road is designed for heavy loads and wide turns. Roads not set up for large trucks have signs which read "NO Thru Trucks." Those signs are often ignored by truck drivers.
Stanley Roberts rode with Det. Robert Corueil of the Phoenix Police Department's Traffic Bureau looking for truckers ignoring the signs prohibiting trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.