PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three men were caught on camera stealing a $50,000 piece of plumbing equipment known as a jetter. The incident happened on the border of Phoenix and Glendale on Yucca Street.
The owner, Alex Wanatowicz, is a private contractor who fell victim to three bandits who pulled a pickup truck to his jetter and drove off with it.
The machine, according to Wanatowicz, is primarily used for clearing out industrial strength clogged underground pipes.
Wanatowicz is offering $1,000 for the safe return of his jetter. He believes the thieves don't know what they stole, so he hopes other people in the plumbing business can help him find it.
if you have any information about the jetter, contact Phoenix Police's Silent Witness.