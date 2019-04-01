PHOENIX (CBS 5) - On the side of Valley Metro Light Rail is a sign which reads there is a "Right Way and a Rong Way" to ride Valley Metro. It's a campaign slogan to keep the light rail safe and clean. It also refers to paying your fare.
Stanley Roberts was on the platform at 24th and Jefferson streets as riders who had not paid the required fare were removed from the train and ticketed. Not paying your fare means you are trespassing, but the kicker is once you are considered a trespasser, you are banned from riding the train for the rest of the day.
[RELATED: Catching light rail 'trespassers']
Roberts interviewed some of the people ticketed and heard some pretty interesting answers including one rider who claimed he was new to Phoenix. However, when questioned about when he arrived, the rider said he had been in the Valley for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.