PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people believe that when they visit Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix to pick up passengers, all the laws get tossed out the window.
One of the laws is the newest one. It's the hands-free law.
[RELATED: Caught Misbehaving pop quiz: Arizona's hands-free law]
If you simply stand around Terminal 4, it's pretty much anything goes, from drivers rolling around with their trunks open to people stopping in active lanes of traffic to drivers violating the hands-free law.
[RELATED: Arizona now bans hand-held cellphone use while driving]
In Arizona, it is illegal to hold a phone or even have it in your lap. Yet Stanley Roberts was able to hide in plain sight and record multiple drivers violating the Arizona hands-free law.
[RELATED: What you need to know about Arizona's new texting-and-driving ban]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.