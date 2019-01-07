TEMPE/SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - The East Valley has been invaded by electric scooters, and they are literately everywhere, including the canals.
Arizona's Family has obtained exclusive video of hundreds of scooters impounded, including Bird and Lime scooters. They are being held in an undisclosed location. Some you can hear being pinged by people trying to rent the scooters.
People have been seriously injured while operating the scooters that can go as fast as 17 miles per hour.
In Tempe, they average three people per week crashing and getting seriously injured.
