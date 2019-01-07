TEMPE/SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CBS 5) - The East Valley has been invaded by electric scooters, and they are literately everywhere, including the canals.

Arizona's Family has obtained exclusive video of hundreds of scooters impounded, including Bird and Lime scooters. They are being held in an undisclosed location. Some you can hear being pinged by people trying to rent the scooters.

You can hear some scooters being pinged by people trying to rent them.

People have been seriously injured while operating the scooters that can go as fast as 17 miles per hour.

Some scooters end up in the canal.

In Tempe, they average three people per week crashing and getting seriously injured.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

