PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It is the second edition of the Caught Misbehaving Inbox where Stanley Roberts discusses past segments. In this edition there was an Stolen ATV that was recovered from Chandler.
The victim contacted Arizona's Family to show how the family's ATV was stolen in front of her house.
[VIDEO: Caught Misbehaving: The inbox edition]
The good news is the ATV was found by Phoenix police and the owner wanted to thank Chandler police, Phoenix police, and Arizona's Family.
Another is about a segment in Mesa where there were no left turn signs when drivers leave the Superstition Ranch Market. A viewer sent in an email saying she was going to change her habits after seeing the segment.
