If you're going to misbehave on Arizona's freeways, you never know who you might be riding next to. Stanley Roberts rode with Trooper Peterson of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in an unmarked Camaro, where the drivers came to them.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you're going to misbehave on Arizona's freeways, you never know who you might be riding next to.

[WATCH: Speedy driver caught misbehaving during DPS ride along in Chandler]

Stanley Roberts rode with Trooper Peterson of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in an unmarked Camaro, where the drivers came to them.

A motorcyclist hopped on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway and was clocked in access of 90 miles per hour.

Trooper Peterson observed other speeding drivers and drivers using mobile phones without hands-free devices.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.