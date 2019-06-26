CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you're going to misbehave on Arizona's freeways, you never know who you might be riding next to.
[WATCH: Speedy driver caught misbehaving during DPS ride along in Chandler]
Stanley Roberts rode with Trooper Peterson of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in an unmarked Camaro, where the drivers came to them.
A motorcyclist hopped on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway and was clocked in access of 90 miles per hour.
Trooper Peterson observed other speeding drivers and drivers using mobile phones without hands-free devices.
