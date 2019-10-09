PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- In Phoenix, just north of 44th Street and Indian School Road, sits two totally ignored no left turn signs.
One on the median and the other inside a dirt filled island.
[WATCH: Some Phoenix drivers caught misbehaving ignoring no left turns]
Stanley Roberts of Arizona's Family notices that several drivers were ignoring the signs for several reasons like one driver caught on camera who appears to have phone firmly attached to his ear, in other words he was a distracted driver.
Some are looking for a short cut after leaving the very popular Pete’s Fish and Chips.
So U-turns are permitted just as long as it's done safely, unfortunately not all are done safely.
Roberts looked into the matter after receiving an email complaining about drivers habits watched as dozens of drivers ignored the no left turn signs.
Often some drivers do loops around the concrete island to complete the illegal motion.
The fine for ignoring the no U-left turn signs is $189 and two points.