CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- All too often, Stanley Roberts hears that the police are writing tickets to create revenue for the police department, and that the officers have a quota to fill.
[VIDEO: Where does the money from traffic tickets really go?]
There's even talk that when an officer fills a "quota" they receive a bonus, and sometimes even, oddly, a toaster.
Stanley Roberts looks at the myth that has dominated the rumor mill.
A Chandler traffic officer answers some of the questions surrounding where the money goes after you pay your traffic ticket.