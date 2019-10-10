Stanley Roberts addresses the myth that police officers have to meet a "quota" of traffic tickets.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- All too often, Stanley Roberts hears that the police are writing tickets to create revenue for the police department, and that the officers have a quota to fill.

[VIDEO: Where does the money from traffic tickets really go?]

There's even talk that when an officer fills a "quota" they receive a bonus, and sometimes even, oddly, a toaster. 

Stanley Roberts looks at the myth that has dominated the rumor mill.

A Chandler traffic officer answers some of the questions surrounding where the money goes after you pay your traffic ticket. 

