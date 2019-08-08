PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you shop at stores like CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and even Food City in some parts of Phoenix, be prepared to spend a little extra time in the store.
The reason? More and more things are locked inside cases, which means you must wait for an employee to come with the key.
Some shoppers complain that it's making their shopping experience more tedious.
The problem, which has been happening for a long time, is theft. First, it was baby formula. Now it seems like just about anything is up for grabs -- toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, detergent, even work gloves.
One Safeway grocery store is hit daily by grab-and-run thieves. They load up bags and run out of the store without paying, often to a waiting vehicle.
Some stores are pulling specific items off the shelves to prevent theft. Most stores, however, are simply locking items inside glass cabinets.
