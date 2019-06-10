Fewer snowbirds should mean safer driving conditions. Yet, Stanley Roberts caught even more drivers misbehaving in cars and carts in Sun City.

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stanley Roberts receives a lot of complaints about drivers misbehaving in Sun City, the self-proclaimed "Original Fun City.

However, most, if not all, of the bad behavior is attributed to the snowbirds.

[WATCH: Despite less snowbirds, drivers are caught misbehaving in Sun City]

Snowbirds are homeowners who live in other states but come to live in Arizona during the winter months.

So under the theory that the bad driver habits are by snowbirds, Roberts investigated the driving habits during the off-peak time with some interesting results.

One thing he discovered is golf carts drivers are just as bad as automobile drivers when it comes to stopping for stop signs or signaling. Also, one of the first rules of golf carts is never mentioning golf carts!

Some residents agree that drivers are bad across the board, not just snowbirds.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

(1) comment

Amico
Amico

yeah we're all a bunch bad drivers in the whole state

