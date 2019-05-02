SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers are permitted to turn on red at any intersection unless there are signs forbidding such action.
An email tip sent Stanley Roberts to Sun City in the west Valley. The tipster claimed the drivers were flat out ignoring the sign. The issue here is that it wasn't just drivers. It was also people operating golf carts.
Roberts witnessed one golf cart driver rolling up on the sidewalk to avoid the red light. He also witnessed many drivers ignoring the sign as well. Some people question why there was even a sign there in the first place, but Roberts showed them the lack of visibility if the drivers stopped at the limit line.
