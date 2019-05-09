MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With some cities like Glendale and Peoria banning electric motorized scooters, many cities are looking to regulate where and when and where they are placed.
[RELATED: Your first ride on an e-scooter will be the most dangerous]
Stanley Roberts went to Mesa where, for some people, it's a love-hate relationship with scooters. While business owners didn't want to see the scooters outright banned, they would also like to see some regulations as it relates to scooters.
[RELATED: Glendale is latest city pushing to ban rentable electric scooters]
There is a rumor floating around that some of the scooters are floating around in the canal that flows through Mesa, but since the water is so murky we may never know.
[READ MORE: Peoria ends relationship with electric scooter company, promise to explore other options]
RELATED STORIES
Uber launches electric scooters and bikes in Mesa, Scottsdale (Jan. 15, 2019)
Scottsdale releases strict rules for electric scooters (Dec. 13, 2018)
ASU to start impounding electric scooters left on campus (Nov. 16, 2018)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.