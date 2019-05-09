MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With some cities like Glendale and Peoria banning electric motorized scooters, many cities are looking to regulate where and when and where they are placed.

[RELATED: Your first ride on an e-scooter will be the most dangerous]

Stanley Roberts went to Mesa where, for some people, it's a love-hate relationship with scooters. While business owners didn't want to see the scooters outright banned, they would also like to see some regulations as it relates to scooters.

[RELATED: Glendale is latest city pushing to ban rentable electric scooters]

There is a rumor floating around that some of the scooters are floating around in the canal that flows through Mesa, but since the water is so murky we may never know.

[READ MORE: Peoria ends relationship with electric scooter company, promise to explore other options]

RELATED STORIES

Uber launches electric scooters and bikes in Mesa, Scottsdale (Jan. 15, 2019)

Scottsdale releases strict rules for electric scooters (Dec. 13, 2018)

ASU to start impounding electric scooters left on campus (Nov. 16, 2018)

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Stanley exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.