PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix has a problem with pedestrian related crashes. In fact Arizona is rated the 5th highest state as it relates to pedestrian related traffic deaths.
If you hang out at the intersection of Cave Creek and Bell roads you would understand. Stanley Roberts spent some time there and witnessed drivers running red lights, blocking crosswalks and basically not caring about people trying to cross the street.
Drivers block people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.
However pedestrians need to accept some of the responsibility, they need to cross only during the the walk symbol and should always use the crosswalk.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts]
And yet we all believe it is everyone else's responsibility. How ironic...
