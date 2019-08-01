PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix has a problem with pedestrian related crashes. In fact Arizona is rated the 5th highest state as it relates to pedestrian related traffic deaths. 

If you hang out at the intersection of Cave Creek and Bell roads you would understand. Stanley Roberts spent some time there and witnessed drivers running red lights, blocking crosswalks and basically not caring about people trying to cross the street. 

Drivers block people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

However pedestrians need to accept some of the responsibility, they need to cross only during the the walk symbol and should always use the crosswalk.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts]

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

(1) comment

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

And yet we all believe it is everyone else's responsibility. How ironic...

Report Add Reply

