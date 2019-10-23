TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Back on Sept. 13, the Tempe bike ordinance went into effect which basically states that bikes, e-bikes and electric scooters must use a bike lane if one is provided.
Arizona's Family reporter Stanley Roberts looked at the how cyclist and electric scooter riders are behaving now that the ordinance is in effect, and found that while some are following the rules, many are not.
[VIDEO: Bicyclists ignoring new Tempe ordinance]
On University Drive near ASU, there are riders ignoring the wrong way signs, all riders are required to ride with the flow of traffic.
On Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe cyclist and electric scooter riders are still on the sidewalk, despite it's being illegal and rider offer reasons whey they are still on the sidewalk in defiance of the city ordinance.
